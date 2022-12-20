St. Louis among best cities for Christmas, WalletHub says

St. Louis Skyline with the Gateway Arch, Missouri-USA
St. Louis Skyline with the Gateway Arch, Missouri-USA(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 7:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis is one of the best places in the US to celebrate Christmas, according to a report from WalletHub.

The website says it compared the 100 largest American cities using 32 indicators of a safe and affordable Christmas, including the availability of Christmas traditions, the city’s overall generosity, the percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and more.

St. Louis ranks as the fifth-best US city for Christmas. Seattle comes in at the top of the list.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Missouri Botanical Garden ‘Garden Glow’ tickets can be switched due to cold
Missouri Botanical Garden ‘Garden Glow’ tickets can be switched due to cold
Therapy dogs lift cancer patients’ spirits over holiday week, more volunteers needed
Therapy dogs lift cancer patients’ spirits over holiday week, more volunteers needed
No home for the holidays, St. Louis family says Ameren owes them thousands for damage to home
No home for the holidays, St. Louis family says Ameren owes them thousands for damage to home
Plow drivers prepare for winter storm
Plow drivers prepare for winter storm