St. Louis among best cities for Christmas, WalletHub says

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis is one of the best places in the US to celebrate Christmas, according to a report from WalletHub.

The website says it compared the 100 largest American cities using 32 indicators of a safe and affordable Christmas, including the availability of Christmas traditions, the city’s overall generosity, the percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and more.

St. Louis ranks as the fifth-best US city for Christmas. Seattle comes in at the top of the list.

