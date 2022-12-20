Rescued dog brought to Gateway Pet Guardians after being found in vacant Metro East home

By KMOV Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Area shelters are hoping to get as many strays off the streets as possible ahead of the drop in temperatures.

Tuesday morning, neighbors called the police after several days of hearing a dog barking in a vacant home in East St. Louis. Individuals with Gateway Pet Guardians went to the home and were able to set a trap to get the dog out.

The dog has been named “Flamingo” and was brought to a warm shelter bed.

Gateway Pet Guardians told News 4 even outdoor pets need to be brought inside this week because shelter and straw aren’t enough to keep dogs warm in these kinds of temperatures.

Click here to fill out a five-minute application with Gateway Pet Guardians that could allow you to bring an animal from the shelter home over the holiday weekend.

