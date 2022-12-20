Pantry assisting low-income families in West County looking for donations

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - More and more families need assistance putting food on the table.

Circle of Concern is a food pantry that assists low-income families in west St. Louis County. The pantry helps more than 600 families. To be eligible your household income has to be at 200% of the federal poverty level or lower.

In just the past four months, the pantry has a 15% increase in the need for food. The pantry is also trying to focus more on nutrition, not just food insecurity. People are urged to donate items with nutrients, health benefits, and shelf-stable items.

Learn more at circleofconcern.org

