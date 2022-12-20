Pantry assisting low-income families in West County looking for donations

By KMOV Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - More and more families need assistance putting food on the table.

Circle of Concern is a food pantry that assists low-income families in west St. Louis County. The pantry helps more than 600 families. To be eligible your household income has to be at 200% of the federal poverty level or lower.

In just the past four months, the pantry has a 15% increase in the need for food. The pantry is also trying to focus more on nutrition, not just food insecurity. People are urged to donate items with nutrients, health benefits, and shelf-stable items.

Learn more at circleofconcern.org

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

St. Louis staple deli gets a new lease on life
St. Louis staple deli gets a new lease on life
St. Louis County Prosecutor speaks out about the increase in hate crimes
St. Louis County Prosecutor speaks out about the increase of hate crimes
An East St. Louis man pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting an officer on Monday.
Metro East man pleads guilty to assaulting Park Rangers
This St. Charles woman has 600+ Santas in her house
This St. Charles woman has 600+ Santas in her house