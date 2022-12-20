No home for the holidays, St. Louis family says Ameren owes them thousands for damage to home

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Hemple family says they’ve been left homeless for more than a year due to damage caused to their south St. Louis home from a vacant property owned by Ameren.

“We’re spending our second Christmas in a hotel with our children,” said Lisa Hemple.

They said they discovered toxic mold in their home on Magnolia Avenue in the Fox Park neighborhood in the spring of 2021. They were forced to move out and stay in a hotel.

The problem is the vacant home next door. It’s owned by Ameren and has sat vacant since the electric company bought it in 2015. Originally the company wanted to demolish the building to expand the neighboring substation but it was denied due to the historic district.

Hemple says the vacant home has deteriorated over time and water has flooded their basement causing damage and mold.

A spokesperson for Ameren said, “To date, Ameren has provided more than $140,000 to the multiple owners of 2808 Magnolia even though Ameren disputes the 2806 Magnolia property is the sole cause of the alleged damages. To be good neighbors and community partners, Ameren has attempted to fairly compensate the property owners for repairs and rehousing costs.”

Right now the Hemples say they are in legal battles with Ameren trying to get the money they believe is necessary to fix their property.

“The bids to fix the house right now are upwards of $400,000,” said Hemple.

Ameren says they are in the process of finding a resolution and in the meantime are looking to sell or donate the building they own.

DeSales Community Development which rehabs homes in the St. Louis area says they have talked to Ameren about the home.

“I want to see that house restored so it can be inhabited so it can provide homes for people again,” said Becky Reinhart with DeSales.

But DeSales says they want to see all legal matters handled before taking over the property.

In the meantime, the Hemples say they’re just in a waiting game.

