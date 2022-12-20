Missouri Botanical Garden ‘Garden Glow’ tickets can be switched due to cold

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - People with Garden Glow tickets for later this week can switch dates if they like.

As temperatures dip into extreme cold, The Missouri Botanical Garden says if you have Garden Glow tickets for Thursday or Friday, you can use them any evening this week before the temperature drops.

Garden glow isn’t canceled Thursday or Friday, but the Botanical Garden wanted to give visitors another option.

