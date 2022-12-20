Metro East man pleads guilty to assaulting Park Rangers

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An East St. Louis man pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting an officer on Monday.

According to The United States Attorney’s Office, Park Rangers made a traffic stop of a car in the Old Cathedral parking lot. Antoine L. Hawkin, 38, was in the driver’s seat and admitted that he had been drinking.

Hawkins struggled and resisted the rangers when they went to handcuff him, kicking one of the rangers in the leg. When the rangers tried putting him in a patrol car, he kicked a ranger in the face.

While in jail, Hawkins grabbed a different ranger by the throat during a struggle.

Hawkins’ sentencing is set for March 23, and he could face up to eight years in prison, a $250,000 fine or both on each count of assaulting an officer.

