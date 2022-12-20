Metro East man pleads guilty to assaulting Park Rangers

An East St. Louis man pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting an officer on Monday.
An East St. Louis man pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting an officer on Monday.(MGN)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An East St. Louis man pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting an officer on Monday.

According to The United States Attorney’s Office, Park Rangers made a traffic stop of a car in the Old Cathedral parking lot. Antoine L. Hawkin, 38, was in the driver’s seat and admitted that he had been drinking.

Hawkins struggled and resisted the rangers when they went to handcuff him, kicking one of the rangers in the leg. When the rangers tried putting him in a patrol car, he kicked a ranger in the face.

While in jail, Hawkins grabbed a different ranger by the throat during a struggle.

Hawkins’ sentencing is set for March 23, and he could face up to eight years in prison, a $250,000 fine or both on each count of assaulting an officer.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

St. Louis County Prosecutor speaks out about the increase in hate crimes
St. Louis County Prosecutor speaks out about the increase of hate crimes
News 4 Investigates digs into why police records failed to show teen murder suspect’s escape...
News 4 Investigates digs into why police records failed to show teen murder suspect’s escape from Hogan Street
St. Louis County Prosecutor speaks out about the increase in hate crimes
St. Louis County Prosecutor speaks out about the increase in hate crimes
Urgent Care’s EMT program creates a new pathway for improving staffing shortages in healthcare
Urgent Care’s EMT program creates a new pathway for improving staffing shortages in healthcare