Former Lafayette High School teacher facing charges of exploiting a minor, possession of child porn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Former Lafayette High School teacher Joseph Gutowski, 40, was charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, possession of child pornography and promoting child pornography on Tuesday.

According to the St. Louis County Police Department, the victim was 16 years old at the time and was an exchange student staying with Gutowski. Police said between 2017 and 2020, Gutowski set up a video recording device and captured inappropriate videos of the teen. Gutowski admitted to sending that video to other people.

The Rockwood School District said Gutowski started working for them in 2006 and his employment ended this month.

“I am reaching out to share some upsetting news with you,” Superintendent Curtis Cain said in a statement sent to Rockwood parents and staff. “Today, we learned from the St. Louis County Police that they have charged a former LHS teacher with multiple charges related to child pornography and sexual misconduct. At this time, there is no indication that the allegations are related to any current Rockwood students.”

“I know that any allegation of this type is very troubling news to process, and we share your concern as parents and educators,” Cain said. “We hold educators and all district employees to the highest standards of conduct, and we are keenly aware of the trust you place in us with3 regard to the safety of your children. I can assure you, we stand committed to providing a safe environment for all of our students, and we are cooperating fully with the appropriate investigative authorities.”

The district said all employees must pass a criminal background check. Detectives have no evidence at this time to suggest any current students with the district are victims of Gutowski.

Gutowski is being held on a $250,000 cash-only bond.

