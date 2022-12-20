Former high school counselor sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to having inappropriate contact with students

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A former St. Louis County high school counselor has been sentenced after pleading guilty to having inappropriate contact with students.

According to court documents, James Q. Jenkins, 38, pleaded guilty in September to two felonies, coercion and enticement of a minor and transfer of obscene material to minors. He also admitted to engaging in a pattern of inappropriate behavior with multiple students between Oct. 1, 2020 and Sept. 1, 2021.

In December, he was sentenced to 15 years in prison. When he leaves prison, he will be on supervised release for life and will have to register as a sex offender.

