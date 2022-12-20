First Alert: Winter Storm With Triple Threat of Snow, Cold & Wind

First Alert Weather:

Thursday is when the snow arrives, getting MUCH colder & Windy late day & evening

Snow ends Thursday evening, but blowing snow may still cause some travel problems

Dangerous wind chills -15 to -30 Thursday evening to Friday night

Wednesday is dry and chilly, but you’re good to go if you have any travel.

Here’s the timeline and impacts from this storm that hits Thursday and provides a triple threat of snow, cold and wind. 2-5″ is expected for most of us.

Snow: While we may see some rain or snow mix Thursday morning, the bulk of the snowfall will be Thursday late morning through the early evening. For St. Louis mainly Noon to 7PM. Again, we could see some snow before that or light snow tapering off after that, but Noon to 7PM should be when we get most of our snow. 2-5″ for most of us, and we still have another day to get new model data so stay with us if we get a curveball and some changes.

Cold: This will be a dramatic drop in temperatures Thursday. 30s in the morning and we’ll be near 0° by Thursday evening. Expect dangerous wind chills Thursday evening through Friday night in the -15 to -30 range.

Wind: It will turn windy with gusts 30-40mph in the afternoon and 40-50 mph Thursday evening through Friday. In that range tree branches usually come down, sometimes larger tree limbs and a low chance for isolated outages.

Travel: The worst travel will be Thursday while it’s snowing and blowing, blizzard-like conditions are expected (which means reduced visibility). But even after the snow ends Thursday evening, the blowing and drifting snow may cause issued Thursday night through Friday morning.

Friday: Below zero temperatures are expected Friday morning. The last time we had below zero temperatures in December was 33 years ago in 1989. Friday is dry but be aware there could be some lingering road issues due to blowing and drifting snow. Winds will gust over 40 MPH and there will be dangerous wind chills from -15 to -30 from morning through the night.

Christmas Eve Saturday and Christmas Sunday look dry. We could see some light snow or flurries Sunday night into Monday.

Stay tuned for more on the approaching winter storm as we could still see significant changes. We will provide more specific details as we get closer to the storm.

