Caught on camera: thief takes $5,000 worth of tools from home in The Hill

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Thieves are becoming even more bold this holiday season. We’ve seen them running rampant across the St. Louis Metro area. One suspect, targeting a home in The Hill last week, was caught on multiple surveillance cameras.

Now, residents are warning others to keep a lookout with Christmas around the corner.

“The fact that, you know, criminals are becoming so blatant they’ll just walk right into your property with people here. That’s concerning,” Brandon Holloway said.

The Holloway’s lived in The Hill for the last few months. Last week, his security cameras caught a nearly 10-minute theft in 4k. It happened while Holloway and his wife were out of town. He said his kids accidentally left their garage open.

“The garage door was open. The gentleman came down in a silver sedan, parked right here,” Holloway explained.

The thief first drives down Holloway’s back alley around 8:30 p.m. Two minutes later, he circles back and has a plan.

“He kinda made his way in, walked this way into the garage, and then right over here. You can see on the wall I’ve got a number of holders where I had all of my tools,” Holloway said.

Ring Camera footage shows the thief carrying out high-powered tools, boxes with tools and even a propane tank out of Holloway’s garage. He said his kids were just 10 feet away inside his home while this was happening. The thief, who still hasn’t been caught, got off with more than $5,000 worth of supplies.

“You’re frustrated that somebody would intrude on your property. You’re concerned about your family and the safety of your family, you know, all of those emotions that come with it. Just disappointed,” Holloway said.

The Hill isn’t the only city neighborhood thieves are hitting. St. Louis Police data shows stolen property offenses, citywide, have more than doubled since last year. Damage property crimes are up nearly 20% and burglaries are up 11%.

“I think the communities we live in, we’ve gotta support each other. There’s not a safe community out there. You can’t abandon a certain community to think that there’s not crime somewhere else,” Holloway added.

Despite many people having security cameras outdoors and even indoors, thieves are becoming even more brazen. To ensure your family and your belongings stay safe, make sure your front door is locked, your garage is closed and your outdoor lights are turned on.

