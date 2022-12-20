3 injured after car crashes into an apartment building in South City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A car crashed into an apartment building in South City Tuesday morning.

The accident happened around 10:30 a.m. in the 4600 block of Ridgewood. One victim suffered critical injuries, another victim suffered serious injuries; a third victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Other information was not immediately known.

