3 injured after car crashes into an apartment building in South City
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A car crashed into an apartment building in South City Tuesday morning.
The accident happened around 10:30 a.m. in the 4600 block of Ridgewood. One victim suffered critical injuries, another victim suffered serious injuries; a third victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
Other information was not immediately known.
