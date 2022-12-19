Staffing issues prompt changes to some Troop C driver examination station offices

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The Missouri State Highway Patrol has announced changes to some Troop C driver examination station offices due to staffing issues.

The Jennings and St. Charles drivers examination stations will be closed until further notice. The following locations will be open 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday thru Friday unless otherwise noted:

Hazelwood 7232 N. Lindbergh Blvd, Hazelwood, MO 63042 - Phone #314-731-4418

Manchester 703 Big Bend Rd, Manchester, MO 63011 - Phone # 636-278-2925

St. Peters, 580 N Service Rd, St. Peters, MO 63376 - Phone # 636-278-2925

Koch Rd, 3180 Koch Rd, St. Louis, MO 63125 - Phone # 314-416-2180

Chouteau, 3101 Chouteau Ave St. Louis MO 63103- Open Mondays - Phone # 314-933-7292

Festus, 107 Borga Building, Festus, MO 63028 - Open Wednesday & Thursday - Phone # 636-543-4383

Click here for areas supplemented by the Driver Examination Travel Crews or to schedule a non-CDL driving test.

