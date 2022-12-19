St. Louis County receives first installment in State Opioid Settlement Funds

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) – St. Louis County has received its first installment in State Opioid Settlement Funds.

Monday, it was announced that the county received $4.8 million of about the $45 million it is due from the $458 million opioid settlement that Missouri reached with three U.S. drug distribution companies and drug maker Johnson & Johnson.

The funds received in the first installment were deposited into the Opioid Remediation Fund. The fund supports the treatment of substance use or mental health conditions through evidence-based programs and strategies.

According to the county, In 2020, there were 343 opioid-related deaths, which was the highest on record. Last year, there were also 343 opioid-related deaths.

The county will receive installments from the settlement over the next 18 years.

The St. Louis County Department of Public Health released a new Substance Use Action Plan earlier this year following a months-long collaboration with community partners.

