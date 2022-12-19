St. Louis Area Foodbank in need of donations

By KMOV Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Area Foodbank is in need of donations this holiday season.

Officials say food donations are down, and at the same time, more people are needing help.

The St. Louis Area Foodbank helps feed hungry families in 26 counties in Missouri and Illinois.

For more information about donating food or money visit the organization’s website.

