South City neighborhoods promote ‘Don’t Shoot NYE’

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Local neighborhoods are also pushing another safety message for New Year’s Eve; Don’t fire guns to celebrate.

Today, volunteers passed out flyers in south St. Louis urging residents to ring in the new year without gunfire.

It’s a message they’ve been promoting for several years.

Volunteers have expanded their efforts to several new neighborhoods this year, including Dutchtown and Gravois Park.

