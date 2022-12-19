South City neighborhoods promote ‘Don’t Shoot NYE’
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 5:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Local neighborhoods are also pushing another safety message for New Year’s Eve; Don’t fire guns to celebrate.
Today, volunteers passed out flyers in south St. Louis urging residents to ring in the new year without gunfire.
It’s a message they’ve been promoting for several years.
Volunteers have expanded their efforts to several new neighborhoods this year, including Dutchtown and Gravois Park.
