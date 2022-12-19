Reside in St. Louis: Completely renovated church in Tower Grove South

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A completely renovated church in the Tower Grove South neighborhood is on the market for $2,495,000.

The building at 4101 Humphrey Street was built in 1929 and has been transformed into an office. The property has nine parking spots, a three-car garage and street parking. There is a full kitchen, nine bathrooms and a rectory with three tenants.

The property is on the market for $2,495,000. Ted Wight with Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing. Click here to learn more about the property or to schedule a tour.

