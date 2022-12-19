How Heat Up St. Louis can help you stay warm
Published: Dec. 19, 2022
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Heat Up St. Louis offers financial assistance with heating bills.
The nonprofit organization was founded in 2000 to help elderly individuals, low-income families and residents with disabilities in Missouri and Illinois with delinquent energy bills.
Click here to for more information about Heat Up St. Louis or to fill out an online application for help.
