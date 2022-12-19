Help available for heating homes this winter

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The colder temperatures will mean higher heating bills for many people.

Officials want people to know, there is help available for those who can’t afford to heat their homes.

Heat Up St. Louis offers financial assistance to low-income, disabled and elderly residents.

Missouri and Illinois both have a cold weather rule. That means utility companies can not disconnect your heat for non-payment when it’s below 32 degrees.

You do need to work with your utility company to set up a payment plan.

