Hanukkah celebrations across St. Louis

Menorah Car Parade

By KMOV Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Hanukkah celebrations are underway in St. Louis.

There will be a giant menorah lighting on Monday at Kiener Plaza in downtown St. Louis. The celebration begins at 6 p.m.

The lineup for the annual menorah car parade in Chesterfield starts at 6 p.m. Tuesday, with the parade set to begin at 6:30 p.m. It will kick off from Chesterfield Central Park. Click here to learn more and register. The annual tradition will include more than 100 cars topped with menorahs traveling through the streets of Chesterfield.


