Four years since toddler suffered abuse, his family still seeks answers and justice

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Christmas is a special time of year for the Lohman family, but it also serves as a stark reminder of the December night in 2018 that changed their son’s life forever.

In December 2018, investigators from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department say two-year-old Mason Lohman was taken to SSM Cardinal Glennon hospital where he tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine. He had a seizure, bruising and arm and bilateral rib fractures.

“Part of me wishes I knew exactly what happened to him but I don’t think my heart could actually handle that, what did happen? Do you know how hard it is to fracture a child’s arm or rib?” asks Kayla Lohman.

Kayla and Jessica Lohman adopted Mason in 2021. Jessica’s brother was Mason’s biological father. He passed away when his son was a baby.

David S. Clark is charged with abuse and neglect of a child and endangering the welfare of a child. He is currently behind bars in Jefferson County after violating his bond. His trial is set for June 2023.

According to court documents, David Clark was the primary caretaker of Mason when the child’s biological mother was working. Documents say Clark took Mason into the basement that night. A witness told investigators the basement is where Clark would do methamphetamine.

The Lohmans anxiously await the trial. A trial they hope will bring justice and answers. They don’t know what happened that night.

In four years since that night, Mason has made improvements, but he’ll never be the same.

“He can’t walk, can’t talk, sees little to nothing,” Lohman said. But every day they fight for justice and for a better life for the now six-year-old.

“It meant he was going to be safe forever,” Loham said about the decision to adopt the child.

News 4 reached out to the Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney’s office about the case but they did not respond to questions.

The Department of Social Services would not provide any details about the allegations of abuse in this case.

The Department of Social Services strongly encourages anyone who suspects child abuse or neglect to call our toll-free hotline at 1-800-392-3738. The Missouri Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline is answered 24 hours a day, every day, all year round.

Four years since their son’s life changed forever, the Lohman family says all they’re hoping for in the new year is justice.

