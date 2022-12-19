First Alert Weather Days Thursday-Saturday AM: Snow & Bitter Cold On The Way

First Alert Weather:

First Alert Weather Day Thursday due to snow, mainly afternoon-evening

First Alert Weather Day Friday-Saturday AM due to Strong Winds & Dangerous Cold

Dry weather expected Christmas Eve & Day.

Tuesday & Wednesday: Dry and seasonably chilly.

Thursday: Accumulating snow appears likely. Moderate travel impacts should be anticipated during the heaviest of the snowfall. While we may see some light rain for parts of the region Thursday morning, travel in the morning will likely be dry or wet from a light rain shower. From Noon on, the chances for snow increase as we’ll see a quick change to snow in the afternoon and hazardous travel for the evening commute. Temperatures will rapidly fall Thursday afternoon and we’ll be in the teens in the evening and eventually the single digits.

There is still some uncertainty on exactly when the snow ends, but the latest model trend is for snow to taper off Thursday late evening and dry for Friday morning. However, stay with us for updates as that may change. It’s still a bit early to pinpoint snow totals, but you’ll see our snow chances show a good bet for 2″+ of snowfall. And while a lower chance, 6″+ can’t be completely ruled out.

Friday: Snow may continue into Friday morning. Models disagree on this issue, but there is at least a possibility of travel trouble early Friday. Meanwhile, dangerously cold weather is expected to move in, and we could see low temperatures near or below zero for the first time in December in over 30 years! On top of that, wind gusts are expected to top 40 mph, and wind chills could be as low as -25. Blowing and drifting of snow is a potential problem Thursday night and Friday.

Stay tuned for more on the approaching winter storm as we could still see significant changes. We will provide more specific details as we get closer to the storm.

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Days

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.