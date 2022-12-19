First Alert Weather Days Thursday-Friday With Snow & Bitter Cold On The Way

First Alert Weather:

First Alert Weather Days Thursday & Friday due to Accumulating Snow & Dangerously Cold Weather

A few sprinkles of flurries possible Today

Dry weather expected Christmas Eve & Day.

Today: A few flurries or sprinkles possible. Temperatures should easily climb above freezing, despite significant cloud cover, so no travel impact is expected.

Tuesday & Wednesday: Dry and seasonably chilly.

Thursday: Accumulating snow appears likely. Moderate travel impacts should be anticipated during the heaviest of the snowfall. There is still some uncertainty as to the exact timing, but for now, it looks as though the Thursday morning commute may be spared with snow hitting later in the morning through the afternoon, and perhaps into the evening as well. The computer models we use to help us forecast disagree over whether the snow will continue through the night and into Friday morning. Since there are still questions about timing, and whether the precipitation might begin as some rain, total snowfall amounts are still uncertain. This storm could produce a couple of inches, or the snow could last longer and dump over six inches. We just don’t know yet due to ongoing changes and disagreement in model data.

Friday: Snow may continue into Friday morning. Models disagree on this issue, but there is at least a possibility of travel trouble early Friday. Meanwhile, dangerously cold weather is expected to move in, and we could see low temperatures near or below zero for the first time in December in over 30 years! On top of that, wind gusts are expected to top 40 mph, and wind chills could be as low as -25. Blowing and drifting of snow is a potential problem Thursday night and Friday.

Stay tuned for more on the approaching winter storm as we could still see significant changes. We will provide more specific details as we get closer to the storm.

