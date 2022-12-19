First Alert Weather Days Late Week Due to Snow & Cold

First Alert Weather:

First Alert Weather Days Thursday & Friday due to Accumulating Snow & Dangerous Cold

A few sprinkles of flurries possible Today

Dry weather expected Christmas Eve & Day.

Today: A few flurries or sprinkles possible. Temperatures should easily climb above freezing, despite significant cloud cover, so no travel impact is expected.

Tuesday & Wednesday: Dry and seasonably chilly.

Thursday: Accumulating snow appears likely. Moderate travel impacts should be anticipated during the heaviest of the snowfall. There is still some uncertainty as to the exact timing, but for now, it looks as though the Thursday morning commute may be spared with snow hitting later in the morning, through the afternoon, and perhaps into the evening as well. The computer models we use to help us forecast disagree on whether the snow will continue through the night and into Friday morning. Since there are still questions about timing, and whether the precipitation might begin as some rain, total snowfall amounts are still uncertain. This could result in a couple inches, or the snow could last longer and dump over five inches. We just don’t know yet due to ongoing changes and disagreement in model data.

Friday: Snow may continue into Friday morning. Models disagree on this issue, but there is at least a possibility of travel trouble early Friday. Dangerously cold weather is expected to move in, and we could see low temperatures near or below freezing for the first time in December in over 30 years! Wind gusts are expected to top 40 mph, and wind chills cold be as cold as -25.

Stay tuned for more on the approaching winter storm as we could see significant changes. We will provide more specific details as we get closer to the storm.

