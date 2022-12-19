Fatal overnight fire in High Ridge under investigation

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person was killed in a fatal overnight fire in High Ridge.

The High Ridge Fire Department responded to a house fire call at 3 a.m. on Ruby Drive. Crews arrived on scene to a heavy fire with a possible rescue, but the flames kept them from entering the building until the fire was taken out.

Once inside, a body was located. Arson investigators from High Ridge, Jefferson County Sheriff and the state fire marshal are investigating.

News 4 will update with more information once received.

