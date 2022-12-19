Episode 214: Root Food + Wine

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - If you follow the winding road of Highway 94, you’ll find yourself in Missouri wine country. Augusta is home to local wineries, the Katy Trail, and now a much talked about farm-to-table restaurant.

Phillip Day opened Root Food + Wine in 2021. The menu changes monthly depending on the season, the local produce, and when inspiration strikes. We sat down with Phillip in the century-old home-turned-restaurant to discuss creating a destination spot. He shares his path to owning his own place and the reality that it often means wearing all hats, including plumber and landscaper.

Root Food + Wine is only open certain days a week, check their website for the latest menu and hours.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.