City wins lawsuit against woman who claimed SLMPD violated her right during Stockley protests

Dec. 19, 2022
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis City won a lawsuit Friday against a woman who claimed her rights were violated during protests over the verdict in the Jason Stockley trial.

Laura Jones filed a lawsuit against St. Louis City claiming she was pepper sprayed and violently slammed to the ground by St. Louis Metropolitan (SLMPD) officers during a protest on September 15, 2017. The lawsuit contends that Jones was pepper sprayed after making eye contact with an officer. She then was rammed by a police shield and thrown to the ground, she contends. The lawsuit claimed Jones had an asthma attack after being pepper sprayed, an officer did not give Jones her inhaler and unsuccessfully tried to administer it himself.

Stockley had just been acquitted in connection with the death of Anthony Lamar Smith. Smith was shot at the end of a chase in 2011. After the verdict, there were protests and unrest.

Four undercover officers pleaded guilty to beating Luther Hall, Jr, an undercover officer who was working the protests.

