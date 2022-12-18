Wreaths across America draws hundreds of volunteers to Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Hundreds of volunteers in the St. Louis area fought off a bitter cold Saturday morning to honor those who fought for us.

“Just being here and seeing all the volunteers is emotional for me and it makes me realize how important it is to do something like this even on a cold day,” said Gabriella Valencia.

“These are American heroes,” said Bob Walters, an Army veteran.

The annual Wreaths Across America celebrates veterans and fallen soldiers in cemeteries across the country. Around 2.7 million wreaths were distributed with the help of Walmart truck convoys across the country.

Here at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, roughly 32,000 wreaths were distributed.

“Blessed to be given this job to carry the wreaths in a convoy to bring them here,” said Walters.

I’ve volunteered three times, this is my third year,” said Valencia.

For volunteers like Jenny Wasson and her family, Wreaths Across America always carry a special weight.

“My dad is buried here. we have a grandma, a papa that is buried here, and its kind of cool because of the whole cemetery today, this section that we are putting wreaths on, my grandparents are in that section, so kind of special to us,” she said. “Just remembering them at this time, especially what my papa did for our country, just is very meaningful.”

For the veterans themselves, like Walters, this experience was a full-circle moment.

“I flew across the country, burying service members with a group of fellow soldiers, and we did military burials, presenting the flag and things like that,” said Walters. “I’ve seen the military members being buried, and now I see them being honored.”

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.