‘Santa Paws’ spreading cheer in St. Charles

Santa Claus was spreading a little holiday cheer at the St. Charles Pet Adoption Center.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 5:20 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Santa Claus was spreading a little holiday cheer at the St. Charles Pet Adoption Center.

The center hosted its “Santa Paws” event on Saturday.

Visitors could get their pets’ pictures taken with Santa.

They could also learn about the animals available for adoption and ready for a new home.

If you didn’t make it to today’s event, you can see photos of the animals available for adoption on the St. Charles County website.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Santa Claus was spreading a little holiday cheer at the St. Charles Pet Adoption Center.
‘Santa Paws’ spreading cheer in St. Charles
Wreaths across America draws hundreds of volunteers to Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery
Wreaths across America draws hundreds of volunteers to Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery
New North County embroidery store opens Saturday
New North County embroidery store opens Saturday
Shooting generic
16-year-old shot in North St. Louis