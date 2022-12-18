‘Santa Paws’ spreading cheer in St. Charles

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Santa Claus was spreading a little holiday cheer at the St. Charles Pet Adoption Center.

The center hosted its “Santa Paws” event on Saturday.

Visitors could get their pets’ pictures taken with Santa.

They could also learn about the animals available for adoption and ready for a new home.

If you didn’t make it to today’s event, you can see photos of the animals available for adoption on the St. Charles County website.

