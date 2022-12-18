New North County embroidery store opens Saturday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A new embroidery store opened in North St. Louis County Saturday.

No Cap Embroidery held its grand opening at the New Halls Ferry Plaza in Florissant.

The owners used to run a clothing store there, but decided to shut down and then come back with a new shop.

“When we came back it was nothing but smiling faces saying, ‘man, we miss y’all. Y’all bring the energy here,’” said Kenneth Hughes Jr. with No Cap Embroidery.

The store is located in the same plaza where Papa John’s employee Hershell Perkins worked.

Perkins, 60, was killed while delivering a pizza to an apartment complex on Whisper Lake Drive in Black Jack around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. On Thursday, police arrested Wayea Hallowanger, 20, charging him with first degree murder and armed criminal action.

Investigators said Hallowanger admitted to ordering a pizza to a vacant apartment and waiting for the driver to arrive. He also admitted to changing the number for the phone from which the order was placed.

“The close relationship with all the businesses down here,” Hughes Jr. said. “I mean--we talk to each other every day. Even with that happening down here. I mean--we’re bringing the light back after that tragedy.”

