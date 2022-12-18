Man killed in early morning accident on I-270

By KMOV Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed in an accident on I-270 in Creve Coeur just before 1 a.m. on Sunday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2000 Saturn SL1 was driving in the wrong direction on the northbound lanes of I-270 and collided head-on with a 2015 Dodge Journey with three occupants.

Joshua Glover, 38, who was driving the 2000 Saturn SL1 going the wrong direction, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The three people in the 2015 Dodge Journey were taken to the hospital with minor to moderate injuries.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Santa Claus was spreading a little holiday cheer at the St. Charles Pet Adoption Center.
‘Santa Paws’ spreading cheer in St. Charles
Wreaths across America draws hundreds of volunteers to Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery
Wreaths across America draws hundreds of volunteers to Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery
New North County embroidery store opens Saturday
New North County embroidery store opens Saturday
Shooting generic
18-year-old shot in North St. Louis