Man killed in early morning accident on I-270

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed in an accident on I-270 in Creve Coeur just before 1 a.m. on Sunday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2000 Saturn SL1 was driving in the wrong direction on the northbound lanes of I-270 and collided head-on with a 2015 Dodge Journey with three occupants.

Joshua Glover, 38, who was driving the 2000 Saturn SL1 going the wrong direction, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The three people in the 2015 Dodge Journey were taken to the hospital with minor to moderate injuries.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.