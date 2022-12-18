First Alert Weather Days Late Week Due to Snow

First Alert Weather:

First Alert Weather Days Thursday & Friday due to Accumulating Snow

Periods of light mix Monday

Accumulating snow and frigid air late week

Today: Lots of sun with lighter wind. Still cold with highs just above freezing.

Monday: Periods of light mix or snow. Temperatures should climb above freezing so little if any impact is anticipated.

Thursday: Accumulating snow appears likely. Minor to possibly moderate impacts should be anticipated. For now the timing looks to just miss the Thursday morning commute with snow hitting late morning and through the afternoon. Models disagree on if the snow will continue through the evening and night. This could be a couple inches or it could snow longer and be over four inches, we just don’t know yet due to the significant changes and disagreement in model data.

Friday: Snow may continue into Friday morning. Models disagree on if the snow continues and how much we could get, but there’s at least a possibility of travel issues early Friday. Dangerous cold is expected to move in and we could see low temperatures near or below freezing for the first time in December in over 30 years!

Stay tuned for more on the snow storm as we could see significant changes and we will provide more specific details as we get closer to the storm.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.