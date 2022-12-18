LIVE: Officials discuss severe turbulence on HNL-bound flight that left 36 passengers, crew injured

At least 36 people were injured, including 11 seriously, Sunday after a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Phoenix to Honolulu hit severe turbulence.
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Latest News

Man killed in early morning accident on I-270
Santa Claus was spreading a little holiday cheer at the St. Charles Pet Adoption Center.
‘Santa Paws’ spreading cheer in St. Charles
Wreaths across America draws hundreds of volunteers to Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery
Wreaths across America draws hundreds of volunteers to Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery
New North County embroidery store opens Saturday
New North County embroidery store opens Saturday
Shooting generic
18-year-old shot in North St. Louis