Sunshine Returns Tomorrow, Arctic Air Arrives Next Week

First Alert Weather:

A few flurries this evening, ending later tonight

Late next week even colder air arrives with a blast of Arctic air

Chance for accumulating snow Thursday next week

A cold pattern continues though we do expect some sunshine this weekend, especially Sunday. It will be a dry and cold pattern too, though perhaps some flurries or light snow on Monday or Monday night. Mondays moisture will hit our dry air and fall apart. But if it holds together we could get some light snow and at this point with temperatures above freezing we expect little to no accumulation.

Then Thursday of next week we get hit with a blast of Arctic air that will last through Christmas Sunday. Highs will be in the teens and 20s. Lows will dip to single digits as well. As this cold arrives we may get some snow Thursday. However, the models have been changing dramatically and there’s low confidence on how much snow and storm details. At this point the trend seems to be for at least a chance of snow by Thursday. But with zero model consistency or agreement, we have no confidence in the details. We’ll keep you posted as we get better and more consistent data from the models.

