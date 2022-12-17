Benefit show helps raise money for CVPA staff, students, survivors

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Center of Creative Arts in University City hosted a benefit show for the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School Friday night.

The show happened nearly two months after a CVPA graduate shot and killed a student and staff member and injuring others.

Organizers told News 4 the money raised for the event will go to help CVPA students and staff.

“I love the theme ‘Bringing the Joy Back’ because that’s what’s going to help us move forward,” said Kacy Shahid, CVPA principal. “Grateful for the alumni who had the desire and the willpower to put this together. Looking forward to having students in person in January when things are ready to go.”

“Our COCA teaching artist is the one who organized this whole event,” said Sam Gaitsch with COCA. “Through lots of emails and phone calls and texts and volunteers we got a large show together. I think is a really wonderful--beautiful opportunity to showcase just how powerful the arts can be in terms of healing.”

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.