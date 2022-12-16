Woman, 80, carjacked near park in North City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An 80-year-old woman was carjacked near a park in North City early Friday morning.

The carjacking happened just after 12:30 a.m. in the 5400 block of Clemens near Ivory Perry Park (Visitation Park). The victim had just parked her 2009 Chevy Spark when she was approached by two men, ages 19 and 20. They each pulled out a gun and demanded her car. They then got in a drove off.

Officers later found the car stopped at the intersection of Delmar and Skinker and curbed it. The two men and a 20-year-old woman the suspects picked up after the carjacking were taken into custody.

The car was returned to the owner.

