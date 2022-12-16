Ukrainian soldier travels to St. Louis for surgery at SLU Hospital

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - This week Ukrainian solider Mykhailo Dianov received resconstructive surgery from doctors at St. Louis University Hospital.

Dianov was shot while defending Mariupol this past spring, he says he was then taken captive by the Russians. He and 200 other prisoners were released in September during a prisoner swap. A photo released by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry shows the stark difference in Dianov after months of captivity.

“Russia is evil,” he said during an interview after he was discharged from the hospital.

Through a translator he shared his story and his hope for the future, including to continue fighting for his country. Hailed as a hero in Ukraine, Dianov says he just wants to do what’s right.

“I am a fighter and defender of my country, hero is someone like Spiderman, Superman,” he said through a translator.

His translator says they knew a doctor at SLU Hospital and traveled to St. Louis for treatment. His arm was missing 4cm of bone which they replaced with bone from his pelvis. He says he should regain full use of his arm. He was surprised and overwhelemed by the support for Ukraine across St. Louis. This is his message.

“What I would like to send as a message is to people here is, don’t stop supporting us,” said Dianov.

In a few days they will travel back to Ukraine.

