‘There was a gun to my face:’ Shaw business owner recalls being victim to armed carjacking

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s been three months since Lamiaa Botanicals opened in the Shaw neighborhood, and, until now, a place that’s felt safe and welcoming for owner Alaa Jorani to cultivate her passion.

“I opened a business here because of that reason,” said Jorani. “All of it is questionable now.”

It was on December 10, just after 1 a.m., right across her store, where Jorani’s life flashed before her eyes.

“[I] came to the shop, unloaded all the inventory, closed up and got in my car with a friend of mine,” she said. “We were waiting for my windshield to defrost and within about a minute in a half [to] two minutes of us being in the car, two cars pulled up extremely fast. About six guys came out all masked, got guns in their hands, armed, and they opened all four doors. They asked both her and I to get out of the car very violently and we made our way out of the car…and about 15 seconds later, they were gone with everything in it.”

A home neighboring Jorani’s store caught the carjackers taking off in her Nissan Sentra, but not the seconds before that scared her the most.

“And then, it all sunk in that there was a gun to my face and I was violated in my space,” said Jorani.

“The armed attempt at carjacking in the neighborhood just recently has been three incidents over the last two weeks. Two of them occurring in the last couple of days,” said Gary Hosna, a board member with the Shaw Neighborhood Ownership Model.

Just two days after Jorani’s incident, another incident caught on camera, shows a thief getting out of a white SUV, on the corner of Castleman Ave. and Klemm St. approaching a victim inside a car. St. Louis Metropolitan Police say at least one suspect and the victim exchanged gunfire. The victim was hit multiple times and hospitalized.

Police say they still have yet to find Jorani’s car, or arrest anyone in either incident.

Hosna says police have put a bait car in the neighborhood where the shooting incident took place, but he wants to see more police presence, especially in the late hours of the night.

“It’s pretty apparent what time they come in and their hours of operation,” said Hosna. “So, if you’re in your car be extra vigilant, they will lay and wait. They’ll pull up behind you if you’re on your phone, [or] if you’re warming your car.”

While Jorani continues to work without a car, she says she feels closer to her community, as friends, and strangers now rally around her through donations to a GoFundMe set up by her friend.

“I am extremely blessed,” she said. “It helps because I am a small business. I just started, so it’s been really tough. But I’m filled with joy.”

She is also filled with even greater relief things did not turn out differently.

“If you do get put in a situation like that, please walk away,” said Jorani. “Seeing my life flash in front of my eyes for a car is not worth it. Walk away.”

