St. Louis residents, Wilmington leaders react to new SLMPD chief

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis residents are reacting to the hiring of the city’s newest police chief.

On Wednesday, city officials announced current Wilmington Police Department chief Robert Tracy will become St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s chief starting in January.

On Thursday, city officials held a virtual meeting with African American faith leaders from Wilmington, Delaware who worked with Tracy.

“Men lie, women lie, numbers don’t,” said John P. Cook, director of Group Intervention Violence in Delaware. “That man understands systems. He understands change, and he knows how to connect with people in high places to really put this city on the mark to make change.”

During Wednesday’s press conference, Tracy also promised to work to curb crime at businesses.

“I understand and appreciate that police work is difficult,” said Brandon Sterling, board president of Delmar Main Street, an organization working to improve economic viability for owners, including minority owners. “People gravitate towards commercial corridors, whether they be customers or offenders. You know, our job is to make sure that both the reality and the perception of crime is that we’re on top of it.”

“I’ve lost a lot business,” said Donna Baker, owner of a barbershop in West St. Louis. “With the new police chief, I hope he can do something about the crime in the neighborhood. I would like to stay open longer, but I don’t get out of here before dark because of the crime.”

