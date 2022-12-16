St. Louis County celebrates women officers

The St. Louis County Police Department was the first in the nation to have women patrolling starting in 1972.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) – A milestone in women’s history was celebrated in St. Louis County.

On Nov. 15, the county held a ceremony to honor the service of female police officers then and now. The St. Louis County Police Department was the first in the nation to have women patrolling starting in 1972.

Prior to that, women were mainly allowed to be investigators or had to patrol in pairs. The change in the 1970s allowed women to patrol without a partner. That year, six female officers graduated from the police academy. All six completed field training.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

St. Louis County honors female officers
St. Louis County honors female officers
Detective Joe Burgoon
Detective Burgoon, known as ‘The Godfather of Homicide,’ retires at age 84
Detective Joe Burgoon
Detective Burgoon, known as 'The Godfather of Homicide,' retires at age 84
According to a tweet from MSHP, the crash involved a commercial vehicle and a passenger car.
All lanes of St. Charles Rock Road at Taussig blocked following fatal crash