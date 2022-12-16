St. Louis County celebrates women officers

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) – A milestone in women’s history was celebrated in St. Louis County.

On Nov. 15, the county held a ceremony to honor the service of female police officers then and now. The St. Louis County Police Department was the first in the nation to have women patrolling starting in 1972.

Prior to that, women were mainly allowed to be investigators or had to patrol in pairs. The change in the 1970s allowed women to patrol without a partner. That year, six female officers graduated from the police academy. All six completed field training.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.