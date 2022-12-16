St. Louis Area Foodbank in dire need of donations

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Area Foodbank says they’re stretched beyond anything they’ve seen as donations dwindle.

This is happening as more and more people are in need of help. It’s why the foodbank is now launching a new challenge through the end of the calendar year. It’s really easy to help. Visit their website at stlfoodbank.org to make a monetary donation or to find a place to donate food.

