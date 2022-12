ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Shoppers at Schnucks in Crestwood were in for a surprise Friday.

The St. Louis Blue Crew and Bernie Federko handed out free tickets to Blues games. They were at the store for about 30 minutes starting around 10 a.m.

The tickets are for the Jan. 16 game against the Ottawa Senators at 7 p.m.

