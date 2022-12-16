Officer injured after chase ends in crash, KCI airport officer shot placing suspect in custody

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two police officers were taken to the hospital Friday morning with non-life-threatening injuries after an incident near Kansas City International Airport, according to police.

Sgt. Jake Becchina stated an officer was made aware of a suspicious vehicle in an airport economy parking lot near KCI before 5 a.m. and made an attempt to pull the car over.

The vehicle drove off, and the officer pursued it to the area of Cookingham Drive and Bern Street. The two cars crashed, and the responding officer suffered minor injuries from the collision.

Other first responders, including police officers, arrived at the scene of the crash. The additional law enforcement personnel placed two people from the suspect car, a man and a woman, into police vehicles. While one of the officers, who was a member KCI Airport Police, placed a suspect into a car, a struggle ensued and the officer was shot.

Becchina said that officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

As of 8 a.m., KCPD stated it was not known whose gun was used in shooting the officers, or how the shooting took place.

It is the first known incident of a member of KCI Airport police being shot, Becchina stated.

Airport operations were not affected.

