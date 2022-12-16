Local teachers raise funds for sensory spaces at charter school

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- St. Louis area teachers were able to gift students a unique classroom thanks to the community’s generosity.

Teachers Ciera Major and Jodi Boyd helped bring sensory spaces to Lafayette Preparatory Academy after seeing the need from students.

“It helps kiddos that have traumas in their lives because their prefrontal cortex hasn’t developed yet,” says teacher Ciera Major. “It helps them with the rocking motion to regulate and start to have some of that development happen in them.”

“They perform better in the classroom and work harder than they would if they weren’t able to regulate in the same way,” says Special Education Director Jodi Boyd.

The two started a GoFundMe account to buy special swings and materials to refocus the children and give them an outlet for distractions. The fundraising campaign exceeded its goal before the end of the semester.

“We knew that the swing was what was missing,” says Major.

“The swing has been amazing,” says Boyd. “Whenever we put them on a swing, we can rock them back and forth a few times, and their mood and body instantly relaxes.”

The getaway to play classrooms are offered to every student, and 8th grader Kenya Dukes says it’s a game changer.

“I believe that these sensory spaces are changing lives because this gives an advantage that some don’t, and I believe it’s amazing,” says Duke.

“I do everything I do for the kids. They are great. I love them,” says Boyd.

Lafayette Prep Academy continues to accept donations for its sensory room and materials for its students. To find out how you can donate, visit Lafayette Preparatory Academy’s website.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.