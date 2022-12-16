Lambert ranks number 9 for flying during the holidays

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Millions of Americans are preparing to hop on flights over the next week, and a new study found Lambert is one of the best airports for holiday travel.

St. Louis Lambert International Airport ranks number nine for flying during the holidays. This is based on airfare costs and a low percentage of cancellations and delays. Coming in at the top of the list is Long Beach Airport in California.

