Lamar Johnson declares his innocence under oath

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- For the first time, Lamar Johnson testified under oath Thursday that he was innocent of a 1994 murder in Dutchtown. He’s served 28 years of a life sentence and is attempting to prove he was wrongfully convicted.

Attorney Charles Weiss asked him, “Did you kill Marcus Boyd?” Johnson answered, “No sir.”

St. Louis Circuit Judge David Mason is presiding over a hearing to determine if Johnson should be freed. An investigation conducted by Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner with help from the Innocence Project convinced Gardner that Johnson is innocent. She filed a motion in August to vacate his conviction. The Missouri Attorney General’s Office is seeking to keep Johnson incarcerated.

Johnson testified that he and Boyd were friends and that Boyd was somewhat of a mentor to him. Johnson’s girlfriend at the time, Erika Barrow, testified that she and Johnson had gone to a friend’s house on the night of the crime. She said he left for five minutes, but that wouldn’t have been enough time to get to Boyd’s house, commit the crime and get back.

During cross examination, Miranda Loesch with the attorney general’s office read from the transcript of the trial where Barrow testified that Johnson could have been gone up to seven minutes. Johnson testified he went downstairs to meet a man to make a drug deal, drove around the block and then returned to the home.

Boyd was shot to death on the front porch of his home by two men wearing ski masks on Oct. 30, 1994. A second suspect, Phil Campbell, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge in exchange for a seven-year prison term. Campbell is now deceased.

Barrow was asked about Johnson’s reaction when he learned that Boyd had been shot.

“It was like he was in disbelief,” she said.

Afterward, Johnson said he called Boyd’s girlfriend, Leslie Williams, to find out more about the shooting,

“I asked Leslie what happened to Marcus. She told me he was outside with a white guy named Greg when he got shot. Then I asked her if she told police I had something to do with it,” he said.

Johnson testified that Williams told him she did.

“I asked her why she’d feel that way. And she said because I couldn’t think of nobody else,” said Johnson.

James Howard, 46, who is now serving a life sentence for murder and several other crimes that occurred three years after Boyd was killed, testified Monday that he and Campbell decided to rob Boyd, who owed money to a friend for a drug deal. A scuffle ensued and the men killed Boyd, he said.

Johnson testified that when police picked him up for questioning and took him to the police station, he agreed to waive his Miranda Rights and participate in a lineup because he was innocent. He said the detectives appeared to be angry with him when the witness didn’t identify him. He said Detective Ralph Campbell made a comment as he was leaving the room.

“And so he got mad and I started to walk out of the room, and he looked back at me and said I’m going to teach you something that you’re never going to forget, that the pen is mightier than the sword,” said Johnson.

The case against Johnson was built largely on the words of two men: James Gregory Elking, who was trying to buy crack cocaine from Boyd at the time of the shooting; and William Mock, a jail inmate who said he overheard a conversation between Campbell and Johnson at the St. Louis jail.

Elking testified this week that he couldn’t identify the shooters but was bullied by police into naming Johnson. Mock testified at the trial that he overheard Johnson in jail talking about how he should have shot the witness. But Johnson testified Thursday that he never made that statement and that Mock was actually housed in a different building than him.

Johnson testified that he’d wanted to take the stand in his own defense during his trial in 1995, but his public defender, David Bruns, advised him not to. Judge Mason appeared to be concerned about the advice and told his court reporter to “start that.”

Under cross examination, Loesch questioned Johnson about why he only told detectives that he’d been with his girlfriend at the time of the killing but didn’t give them her name or other information they could have used to verify his alibi. Johnson said they never asked, and Barrow testified police never spoke with her before the trial.

Johnson’s attorneys told the judge late Thursday that they had no more witnesses.

