Detective Burgoon, known as ‘The Godfather of Homicide,’ retires at age 84

Dubbed “The Godfather of Homicide” Joe Burgoon is calling it quits at the age of 84!
By KMOV Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) – A St. Louis detective who has investigated more than 1,000 murders in his decades in law enforcement is retiring.

‘The Godfather of Homicide’ | Meet the man who has investigated more than 1,000 murders in St. Louis

He was honored by his friends and colleagues at the St. Louis County Police Department, where he was working part-time helping to solve cold cases since 2005. Prior to that, he spent more than four decades on the streets of St. Louis City, including 27 years in the homicide unit. He also spent eight years working for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

