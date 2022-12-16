CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds nearly 7,150 cases in its weekly report; Arkansas adds 800+ daily new cases

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a breakdown of cases in Missouri, Arkansas, and the Ozarks region.

Missouri: 1,390,774 Total Positive Cases (Includes breakthrough infections); 16,517 Deaths; (as of 4 p.m. December 13/Missouri reporting weekly/Missouri does not report recoveries)

Missouri added 7,144 cases for the week ending December 13. The state added three new deaths.

(In the Missouri Ozarks)

Greene County (Updated Weekly on Fridays): 82,072 Cases

Missouri has stopped reporting daily numbers for individual counties. The numbers below go through March 31.

Barry County: 4,501

Barton County: 2,257

Benton County: 3,392

Camden County: 7,941

Cedar County: 1,443

Christian County: 15,842 (Probable cases associated with a positive antigen test)

Dade County: 863

Dallas County: 1,944

Dent County: 2,365

Douglas County: 2,077

Henry County: 4,905

Hickory County: 1,785

Howell County: 6,536

Jasper County: 20,659

City of Joplin: 11,428

Laclede County: 6,797

Lawrence County: 5,753

Maries County: 1,334

McDonald County: 4,074

Miller County: 5,267

Morgan County: 3,482

Newton County: 9,394

Oregon County: 1,437

Ozark County: 1,216

Phelps County: 8,453

Polk County: 8,137

Pulaski County: 6,820

Shannon County: 1,095

St. Clair County: 1,327

Stone County: 6,173

Taney County: 10,503

Texas County: 4,611

Vernon County: 4,166

Webster County: 7,170

Wright County: 3,239

Arkansas: 977,088 Total Positive Cases; 12,654 Deaths; 254 Hospitalizations; 957,839 Recoveries (as of 4 p.m. December 15).

Arkansas reported 811 new cases on Thursday. The state added seven new deaths.

(In the Arkansas Ozarks)

Baxter County: 10,422 (10,077 Recoveries)

Benton County: 75,457 (74,044 Recoveries)

Boone County: 10,969 (10,679 Recoveries)

Carroll County: 7,103 (6,937 Recoveries)

Fulton County: 3,058 (2,937 Recoveries)

Izard County: 4,581 (4,476 Recoveries)

Madison County: 4,739 (4,632 Recoveries)

Marion County: 3,999 (3,885 Recoveries)

Newton County: 1,990 (1,923 Recoveries)

Searcy County: 2,456 (2,366 Recoveries)

Sharp County: 5,557 (5,382 Recoveries)

Stone County: 3,542 (3,447 Recoveries)

Washington County: 78,674 (77,511 Recoveries)

The White House is releasing its reports on each state weekly. CLICK HERE for latest reports.

Here are some resources to keep you updated on the spreads.

MISSOURI CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE: The state Department of Health and Senior Services said residents and medical providers needing advice on the virus can call 877-435-8411 at any time on any day.

CDC: The Centers for Disease Control is Atlanta is on the frontlines of the battle to prevent the spread of coronavirus. It offers guidance for you and your business. Click HERE.

NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF HEALTH: Click HERE.

KY3.COM COVERAGE: Get the latest stories, both locally and nationally.

Simple preventive actions that help prevent the spread of all types of respiratory viruses include:

· Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

· Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

· Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.