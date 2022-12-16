CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds nearly 7,150 cases in its weekly report; Arkansas adds 800+ daily new cases
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a breakdown of cases in Missouri, Arkansas, and the Ozarks region.
Missouri: 1,390,774 Total Positive Cases (Includes breakthrough infections); 16,517 Deaths; (as of 4 p.m. December 13/Missouri reporting weekly/Missouri does not report recoveries)
Missouri added 7,144 cases for the week ending December 13. The state added three new deaths.
(In the Missouri Ozarks)
- Greene County (Updated Weekly on Fridays): 82,072 Cases
Missouri has stopped reporting daily numbers for individual counties. The numbers below go through March 31.
- Barry County: 4,501
- Barton County: 2,257
- Benton County: 3,392
- Camden County: 7,941
- Cedar County: 1,443
- Christian County: 15,842 (Probable cases associated with a positive antigen test)
- Dade County: 863
- Dallas County: 1,944
- Dent County: 2,365
- Douglas County: 2,077
- Henry County: 4,905
- Hickory County: 1,785
- Howell County: 6,536
- Jasper County: 20,659
- City of Joplin: 11,428
- Laclede County: 6,797
- Lawrence County: 5,753
- Maries County: 1,334
- McDonald County: 4,074
- Miller County: 5,267
- Morgan County: 3,482
- Newton County: 9,394
- Oregon County: 1,437
- Ozark County: 1,216
- Phelps County: 8,453
- Polk County: 8,137
- Pulaski County: 6,820
- Shannon County: 1,095
- St. Clair County: 1,327
- Stone County: 6,173
- Taney County: 10,503
- Texas County: 4,611
- Vernon County: 4,166
- Webster County: 7,170
- Wright County: 3,239
Arkansas: 977,088 Total Positive Cases; 12,654 Deaths; 254 Hospitalizations; 957,839 Recoveries (as of 4 p.m. December 15).
Arkansas reported 811 new cases on Thursday. The state added seven new deaths.
(In the Arkansas Ozarks)
- Baxter County: 10,422 (10,077 Recoveries)
- Benton County: 75,457 (74,044 Recoveries)
- Boone County: 10,969 (10,679 Recoveries)
- Carroll County: 7,103 (6,937 Recoveries)
- Fulton County: 3,058 (2,937 Recoveries)
- Izard County: 4,581 (4,476 Recoveries)
- Madison County: 4,739 (4,632 Recoveries)
- Marion County: 3,999 (3,885 Recoveries)
- Newton County: 1,990 (1,923 Recoveries)
- Searcy County: 2,456 (2,366 Recoveries)
- Sharp County: 5,557 (5,382 Recoveries)
- Stone County: 3,542 (3,447 Recoveries)
- Washington County: 78,674 (77,511 Recoveries)
The White House is releasing its reports on each state weekly. CLICK HERE for latest reports.
Here are some resources to keep you updated on the spreads.
MISSOURI CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE: The state Department of Health and Senior Services said residents and medical providers needing advice on the virus can call 877-435-8411 at any time on any day.
CDC: The Centers for Disease Control is Atlanta is on the frontlines of the battle to prevent the spread of coronavirus. It offers guidance for you and your business. Click HERE.
NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF HEALTH: Click HERE.
KY3.COM COVERAGE: Get the latest stories, both locally and nationally.
Simple preventive actions that help prevent the spread of all types of respiratory viruses include:
· Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
· Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
· Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.