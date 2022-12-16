Congress members send letter to Amazon CEO on lack of warehouse changes

By KMOV Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 7:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

METRO EAST (KMOV) -- A Congressional investigation is asking Amazon to explain why the Edwardsville warehouse where six workers died in a tornado last year is being rebuilt without safety changes. That includes no structural changes or a storm shelter.

News 4 Investigates uncovered this months ago. Congresswoman Cori Bush, who is part of the investigation, was one of many members of Congress who sent a letter to Amazon’s CEO today. It lists eight specific questions, including why Amazon isn’t improving structural safety at the warehouse.

Amazon says it has turned over more records to Congress after being accused of obstructing probe into warehouse collapse

The letter also points out that FEMA lists Edwardsville in the highest wind risk category and recommends shelters during storms. Amazon has until mid-January to respond to the Congressional investigation.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

“There was a gun to my face.” Shaw business owner recalls being victim to armed carjacking
‘There was a gun to my face:’ Shaw business owner recalls being victim to armed carjacking
Pictures of Tonja and Fiona.
Surprise Squad pulls out the stops for a ‘magical angel’ and her mom ahead of the holidays
For the first time, Lamar Johnson testified under oath Thursday that he was innocent of a 1994...
Lamar Johnson declares his innocence under oath
Hidden Valley
Hidden Valley Ski Resort opening delayed