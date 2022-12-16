Congress members send letter to Amazon CEO on lack of warehouse changes

METRO EAST (KMOV) -- A Congressional investigation is asking Amazon to explain why the Edwardsville warehouse where six workers died in a tornado last year is being rebuilt without safety changes. That includes no structural changes or a storm shelter.

News 4 Investigates uncovered this months ago. Congresswoman Cori Bush, who is part of the investigation, was one of many members of Congress who sent a letter to Amazon’s CEO today. It lists eight specific questions, including why Amazon isn’t improving structural safety at the warehouse.

The letter also points out that FEMA lists Edwardsville in the highest wind risk category and recommends shelters during storms. Amazon has until mid-January to respond to the Congressional investigation.

