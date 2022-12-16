Cold Pattern Through The Weekend & Next Week

First Alert Weather:

A colder pattern has settled in and will continue into next week

Late next week even colder air arrives with a blast of Arctic air

A couple of opportunities for some snow next week

A cold pattern continues though we do expect some sunshine this weekend, especially Sunday. It will be a dry and cold pattern too, though perhaps some flurries or light snow on Monday or Monday night.

Then Wednesday-Thursday of next week we get hit with a blast of Arctic air that will last through Christmas Sunday. Highs will be in the teens and 20s. Lows will dip to single digits as well. As this cold arrives we may get some light snow Wednesday night into Thursday. However, the models have been changing dramatically and there’s low confidence if we’ll get snow let alone how much. At this point the trend seems to be for some light snow by Thursday. We’ll keep you posted as we get better and more consistent data from the models to help pin down any snow chances next week.

