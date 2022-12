ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Circle K had a great deal for motorists Friday.

As part of Circle K Fuel Day, the company gave motorists 40 cents off per gallon of gas. The deal was good at Circle K locations in Illinois, Iowa and Missouri.

News 4′s Steve Harris was in St. Charles County on News 4 at 4 p.m. while the promotion was ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.